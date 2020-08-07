Western Conference Round Robin

0-2, 0 points, in third place

Up next: Sun vs. Dallas

Thursday: Mark Stone scored the go-ahead goal on a deflection with under 7 minutes left, and Vegas beat St. Louis 6-4 in taking a big step toward clinching the top seed in the Western Conference. Despite leading the conference when the NHL season was shut down in March, defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis can finish no higher than third and needs to beat Dallas on Sunday to avoid the No. 4 seed. St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington was sharp early and made 32 saves but wound up getting shelled. Vegas led 38-17 on shots.

Western Conference playoffs

Best of Five Series: Chicago 2, Edmonton 1

Up next: Game 4 Fri, Game 5 Sat.

Western Conference: Sean Monahan and Sam Bennett each scored a goal and an assist, and the Calgary Flames beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-0 in Game 4 on Thursday night to win their qualifying round series. Brock Boeser and Elias Petterson each had a power-play goal and an assist, Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves for his first postseason shutout, and Vancouver beat Minnesota 3-0 to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five qualifier series.

Eastern Conference: Pierre-Luc Dubois got his third goal of the game 18:24 into overtime and Columbus beat Toronto 4-3. Scott Laughton had two goals and an assist to lead Philadelphia past Washington 3-1.