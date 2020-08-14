Western Conference Best of 7 playoff series: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 0

Up next: Sat Game 3. Sun Game 4. (if necessary, Tue Game 5, Thur Game 6, Aug 22 Game 7)

Thursday: Reilly Smith scored in overtime, Robin Lehner made 22 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3. Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford stopped 35 of the 39 shots he faced in a losing effort. Crawford and Lehner were teammates with Chicago until the trade deadline. Paul Stastny, Tomas Nosek and Mark Stone scored for Vegas. Chicago got goals from rookies Kirby Dach and Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome. Patrick Kane assisted on all three Chicago goals in the second period. Crawford made 16 of his saves in the third period.

Western Conference Best of 7 playoff series: Canucks 1, Blues 1

Up next: Fri Game 2, Sun Game 3, Mon Game 4 (if necessary, Wed Game 5, Aug 21 Game 6, Aug 23 Game 7)

Thursday: Idle

Playoffs: Two days after making an NHL-record 85 saves in a five-overtime loss, Joonas Korpisalo stopped 36 more shots to help Columbus beat Tampa Bay 3-1. Dougie Hamilton slapped in the go-ahead goal with 11:30 left in the third period and No. 2 goalie James Reimer stopped 33 shots to lead Carolina to a 3-2 victory over Boston and tie their playoff series at one game apiece. Jamie Oleksiak scored with 40 seconds left in regulation as Dallas beat Calgary 5-4 after blowing a two-goal lead in the third period.

Montreal Canadiens: Claude Julien experienced chest pains Wednesday night, was taken by ambulance to a Toronto hospital and is expected to be out the remainder of his team's first-round playoff series. Julien, 60, remained in the hospital Thursday afternoon while more tests were being conducted to determine the cause of his condition.