CARMI — The CWC Lady Bullpups had the honor of opening the local Fall Sports season and came through with a pair of wins on Saturday in front of a good-sized crowd - which was socially distanced around the field.

Game 1: CWC 4, West Frankfort 2.

After slowing themselves down with a few early-season base running errors in the first two innings, the Lady Bullpups came up with a 3-run third inning and then held on for the win. Ali Rice started the rally with a single up the middle. Mia Evans moved up courtesy runner Torrie Rider with a bunt and also reached base on an error. Consecutive singles from Caroline Simmons and Alayna Johnson brought in the first two runs. Lily Ballard drove in the third run on a fielders choice.

Those runs turned out to be enough for pitcher Ali Rice who went the full seven innings, giving up only three hits while striking out 11 batters.

Mia Evans, Alayna Johnson and Riley Roark each had two hits for the Lady Bullpups, with Caroline Simmons, Lily Ballard, Alexa Knight and Ali Rice picking up one each.

Game 2: CWC 18, West Frankfort 6.

CWC broke up a close game with a six-run third inning and never looked back. The offense pounded out 16 hits in the game. Mia Evans and Ali Rice both had three apiece. Addi Elliott and Aly Albright each had two, and Paige Jackson, Caroline Simmons, Alexa Knight, Torrie Rider, Ashlyn Rager and Riley Roark each added hits in the rout. Rider’s inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the sixth ended the game.

Riley Roark and Alexa Knight each pitched three innings in the game, combining for 11 strikeouts and only three walks.