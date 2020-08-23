PEORIA — Not even COVID-19 could stop Nate Heinold and the 2020 Ledgestone Insurance Open this month.

Heinold has made central Illinois a major hub for professional and amateur disc golf, luring the Professional Disc Golf Association World Championships here in 2019.

The worlds, set for Utah in 2020, were canceled amid the pandemic, with international travel restricted. Heinold has already secured the PDGA World Championships for a return to central Illinois in 2022.

But amid a pandemic in 2020, the Washington native managed to keep Peoria's place on the PDGA national tour alive and well on eight courses in Morton, Eureka, Pekin and Peoria.

And at a time when businesses are shutting down and the economy is suffering from the pandemic, the Ledgestone got healthier.

"Discraft has thrived from our tournament, done record business five years in a row," Heinold said. "So they have increased and maintained their presence here. This year, our amateur players played for $100,000 in payouts, and each player got a player pack that was worth $500.

"On the pro side, the prize pool was $105,000, the second-highest it's ever been. And we set a goal to raise $50,000 for St. Jude."

Heinold was quite a negotiator to get this massive event to the starting line.

"When the NBA shut down, I got concerned," Heinold said. "The PDGA is a professional league, and it was exempt from closures. But there was a lot to figure out."

He talked with city leaders in Peoria, Pekin, Morton and Eureka and got their approval to play.

Most of the courses involved in the tournament did not permit spectators. Spectators were allowed at a very limited number at Northwoods in Morton. Pekin allowed 200 spectators at Sunset. Eureka allowed up to 400.

Everyone — spectators and tournament staff — had to wear a mask. Players had to wear a mask if they were within 50 feet of a tee box, because those are high-traffic areas.

Heinold set up staggered tee times, and had social distancing circles painted around the tee boxes and baskets on every hole.

Two of the world's top players, Paul McBeth and Paige Pierce, appeared for no-touch autograph signing sessions.

There were clinics for kids, an ice cream social, pizza parties, hole-in-one contests and more amid an eight-day stretch.

"The PDGA provided COVID testing and contact tracing for all players," Heinold said. "There have been no positive test results since they started up in June."

The event has grown into a self-sustained media enterprise, with live-streamed coverage, real-time scoreboards, interviews with participants on the course, pubic relations people, reporters, an entire team put together by Heinold.

All within COVID limits. There are so many moving parts to this tournament now, it makes one's head spin as much as a Paul McBeth tee shot.

"I never envisioned this 10 years ago when we began," Heinold said. "Four years ago, a promoter quit his job and created a live coverage and post-production company, and we use them and bring in teams of people from surrounding states.

"It's taken us years to refine it, but we're there now. We have 42 people on our tournament operations staff. And we have another 25 people on the production media side.

"There were five different media companies out here filming from this tournament. We have our own photographer and a social media person.

"You can watch the entire tournament now on livestream, and then we take all that footage and have it edited by a place in Texas, which then puts a shorter, seamless version on our web pages in post-production."

You can see links to some of that coverage here: https://lisopen.com/event/press/.

And this is the main Ledgestone tournament site: https://lisopen.com/event/2020/default.aspx.

All told, the 2020 Ledgestone had 1,114 players in the amateur field and another 223 players in the pro division.

All of that, while handling an emerging media branch, maintaining sponsorship and money levels and dealing with COVID restrictions.

It was easy, right?

"I think," said Heinold, laughing, "I lost half my hair."

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist, and covers the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.