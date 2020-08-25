As names, Ridgewood and Rockridge are so alike they invite confusion.
Their boys golf teams play identically well, too.
Ridgewood — the co-op of Cambridge and AlWood — and Rockridge — the high school in Taylor Ridge — played to a tie on Monday at Valley View Golf Course in Cambridge. Both teams scored 171.
The event was scheduled as a triangular, but Erie-Prophetstown did not participate. The scoresheet was marked "Covid" but no explanation was given.
Ridgewood’s Tom Bumann was the medalist at 39. Ganon Greenman had 40, Bill Bumann a 43, David Swanson a 49, Kyle Nimrick a 55 and Carson Palmer 74.
For Rockridge, Drew Hall ashot a 41, Dan O’Neill a 43, Maverick Chisholm a 45, Major Chisholm a 47, Doug DeKyrel a 54 and Nolan Thomas a 61.
Mia Hillyer and Christina Snowden turned in identical 44s at the par 36 front nine Oak Run Golf Course in Dahinda, leading Mercer County to a quadrangular meet victory.
Mercer County won with a 183. Mid-County was second at 220, Princeville third at 221 and Williamsfield fourth at 243.
For Mid-County, Faith Erlacher had a 53, Taylor Hoga and Sarah Kaiser each had a 54, Annolyn Lovell and Clara Kuclper each had a 59 and Kandence Moulden a 67.
Bridgette Gilroy had a 46 for Princeville.
Callie Siering had a 47 and Emma Saltzman had a 48 for Mercer County.