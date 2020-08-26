HS SCHEDULE

Thursday, Aug. 27

Boys golf

Annawan-Wethersfield vs. United, Bureau Valley at The Dunes, 4 p.m.

Kewanee vs. Fulton, Hall at Baker Park, 4 p.m.

Girls golf

Annawan-Wethersfield vs. United, Bureau Valley at The Dunes, 4 p.m.

Kewanee vs. Sherrard at Frye Lake, Sherrard, 4 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 28

Cross Country

Kewanee vs. Orion, St. Bede at Baker Park, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Tuesday, Aug. 25

At The Dunes

Ridgewood 165, Annawan-Wethersfield 214

Medalist, Ganon Greenman, Ridgewood, 36

MEN’S GOLF

Mac’s Monday Night Golf League

Aug. 24, Baker Park, Hills

Playoffs, second round

+—Gold tees

Johnson Appliance 135, Cernos 137

Cernos: Cernovich 48-9-39, Nelson 52-18-34, Crabtree 51-14-37, Newman 59-15-44, S Welgat 44-9-35, Stout 41-7-34, Lewis 37-3-34, Bruegman 44-4-40.

Johnson Appliance: +E Welgat 44-8-36, +DeWalt 43-10-33, Carrasca 45-6-39, Johnson 42-4-38, +Vershaw 48-5-43, +Barth 38-5-33, Clementz 45-12-33.

19th Hole 134, VDV Building 138

19th Hole: +Dziengel 39-3-36, +Mallery 47-5-42, +S Brackett 42-5-37. Pate 39-3-36, B Brackett 46-9-37, +Downs 39-4-35, Powers 42-9-32, +Hutchinson 41-5-36, Simaytis 42-11-31, Saigh 45-8-37, +Peach 39-3-38.

VDV Building: +Vandevoorde 51-15-36, +Hill 41-4-37, +Scott 41-3-38, +O’Conner 40-8-32, +B Addis 42-7-35, R Addis 43-7-36, Scott 41-6-35.

TMS Storage 134, Illini Tap 147

TMS Storage: Ince 41-3-38, Gibson 43-11-42, Smith 45-13-32, Greene 50-18-32, Doddroe 41-5-36, Finnin 45-11-34.

Illini Tap: +J Roginski 48-11-37, Hamilton 51-8-43, Cone 48-14-34, C Roginski 55-12-43, Peed 46-13-33.

Blue tees: Low gross Chad Lewis 37, low net Mark Simaytis 31.

Gold tees: low gross Wayne Barth 38, low net Tim O’Conner 32.