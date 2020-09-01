When the football practice season starts on Feb. 15, records show the average high temperature for that day is 37 degrees.

The only person unlikely to notice the bone chilling brrrrr will be Annawan-Wethersfield coach Logan Willits, who favors shorts to slacks, anyway.

In last year’s playoffs, Willits wore his usual sideline attire — shorts and Titans hoodie — with a game-time temp of 25 degrees on a November afternoon.

The former lineman can look forward to a warming trend for the remainder of the season, though, by which time his ensemble will be more in line with the weather. By March 5, when the first games will be played, the average high and low is 43 and 25 (though the record low for the date was a minus 13).

Then the groundskeepers can fret. A spring thaw could wreck a playing field at the outset, making footing a concern all season long.

Because Annawan-Wethersfield has gone deep into the playoffs in recent seasons, Willits believes the spring’s adverse conditions can be addressed by those experiences of past Novembers.

"Our kids have seen a little bit of everything the last couple of years," said Willits, whether that means snow, frozen ground or muddy, sloggy fields. "We’ll play as well as we can regardless of field conditions. We’re blessed and lucky to have played in some really terrible conditions."

Besides, as someone who has coached baseball in springs past, Willits is familiar with the process of sneaking in games amid the season’s gusting winds and ill-timed downpours.

Topsy-turvy temps are just one of the adjustments coaches and players will have to make during a spring football season. The schools had to reconfigure their schedules — and it’s still not for certain whether the IHSA will allow six or seven contests.

For Annawan-Wethersfield the revised schedule was an easy fix. Because the Lincoln Trail Conference has an agreement with the Prairieland Conference to provide each other with nonconference opponents — it was a simple matter of dropping those contests.

Meanwhile, with West Central going to eight-man and the opening that created, the LTC could also accommodate Ottawa Marquette’s need to fill out its schedule. A-W will play host to Marquette on Saturday, April 3 at Annawan High School (Friday, April 2 being Good Friday).

But A-W relied on those early games as a "measuring stick," Willits said. Now, the season starts with road contests against rivals Mercer County and Princeville. "We’re going through the gauntlet early," he said.

Kewanee coach Brad Swanson said the Three Rivers Conference also had an easy time adjusting the schedule by eliminating crossover games between its two divisions. Kewanee opens at home against Newman Central Catholic.

But so much hinges on whether the winter sports schedule happens, Swanson said.

"Winter sports, if they go off as they’re supposed to, that will be good for football," he said. "If they don’t, that’s a red light for us."

There has been some conjecture that if pandemic conditions don’t permit sports, such as 11-man football, that have a higher risk of transmission, that schools might switch to a 7-on-7 season. Both 7-on-7 football and flag football are classified by the Illinois Department of Public Health as medium-risk sports akin to volleyball and basketball.

"I don’t think we’re looking at that quite yet," said Swanson. "We’re still hopeful for 11-man football in February and March. But if it doesn’t, I think that would be an option, for sure."

Swanson remains optimistic. "I’m still hopeful. That’s the plan, right now."

Kewanee’s immediate plan is to return to workouts and conditioning when the IHSA permits coaches and players to interact in September. "We’ll get under the lights a little bit," says Swanson, who plans evening sessions. "Helmets and practice jerseys. Throw the football around and have a little fun."

Although the IHSA’s modified schedules for spring and summer sports don’t overlap, the issue of whether there will be a football postseason is unresolved. That leaves the possibility that some coaches might be doing double duty during that time frame. Tim Atwell, the Kewanee athletic director, said only two members of Swanson’s staff fall into that category: Cody Butler, head baseball coach, and Nick Christakos, assistant baseball coach, are both football assistants.

Kewanee High School

Date; Opponent; Location;

Fri Mar 5; Newman Central Catholic; KHS Stadium;

Fri Mar 12; Monmouth-Roseville; Roseville;

Fri Mar 19; Erie-Prophetstown; KHS Stadium;

Fri Mar 26; St. Bede; St. Bede, Peru;

Fri Apr 2; Princeton; KHS Stadium;

Fri Apr 9; Sherrard; Sherrard;

Fri Apr 16; Hall; KHS Stadium;

Annawan-Wethersfield co-op

Date; Opponent; Location;

Fri Mar 5; Mercer County; Aledo;

Fri Mar 12; Princeville; Princeville;

Fri Mar 19; Ridgewood; Annawan;

Fri Mar 26; Mid-County; Wethersfield;

Sat Apr 3; Ottawa Marquette; Annawan;

Fri Apr 9; Stark County; Wyoming;

Fri Apr 16; Monmouth United; Wethersfield;

Weather averages, by date

Date(s); Avg. temps; Avg. Prec.; Rec. Hi/Lo;

Mar 5; 43/25; 0.09; 69/-13;

Mar 12; 47/28; 0.09; 80/-6;

Mar 19; 50/31; 0.09; 79/-10;

Mar 26; 54/33; 0.10; 84/9;

Apr 2; 57/36; 0.11; 85/14;

Apr 9; 60/38; 0.12; 82/19;

Apr 16; 63/41; 0.12; 90/19;