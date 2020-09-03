EL PASO — Caleb Lavender was medalist in leading El Paso-Gridley to an easy victory over Heart of Illinois Conference rivals Eureka and Tremont Tuesday. Lavender fired a three-over 38 for the Titans, who tallied 159. Eureka was next at 172 and the Turks carded a 202.

Jacob Castleman was one stroke behind Lavender with a 39. AJ Bond and Tyler Young each finished with a 41. Harrison Brooks and Luke Ihlenfeldt also carded a 41.

The EPG JV also won tonight shooting 177, Eureka 210 and Tremont 244. Garrison Meyer was medalist shooting a 41. Cole Hendryx and Kain Gentes each finished with a 44 and Brady Veselack had a 48. Mitchell Wilson shot 49 and Ben Porzelius came in at 56.

EPG-Olympia

Sarah Bond took low honors but it wasn't enough for El Paso-Gridley to overtake Olympia in a girls' dual Tuesday. Bond checked in with a 41, edging Olympia's Gracie Salvator by a stroke to be medalist.

Led by Salvator, the Spartans finished with a 196 to EPG's 211.

Faith Seal shot 54 for the Titans and Lydia Hall finished with a 57. Completing the EPG scoring was Morgan Seggerman with a 59. Joseline Leonard came in with a 65 and Chloe Atkins netted a 66.

Pontiac Girls

BLOOMINGTON — The tight and wooded Highland Golf Course took its toll on Pontiac as the Indians came in third in a girls' golf triangular match Tuesday.

U-High posted the low score with a 160, outdistancing host Central Catholic (173) and the Indians (203).

BCC's Katie Steinman was medalist with a 36.

Dani Schrock led the Pontiac contingent with a 41, which tied for fifth overall. Rylee Zimmerman was next for the Tribe with a 47 and Libby Larkin fired a 56. Aliya Leonard was the fourth scorer for PTHS with her 59. Claire Nyi and Addi Mauser each shot 63.