HS SCHEDULES
Friday, Sept. 4
Idle
Saturday, Sept. 5
Girls Tennis
Kewanee at LaSalle-Peru (frosh soph invite), 8:30 a.m.
Boys Golf
Ridgewood at Mercer County Invitational, Hawthorne Ridge, 8 a.m.
HS CROSS COUNTRY
Wednesday, Sept. 2
At The Dunes
Boys
Ridgewood 31, Mercer County 31, Mid-County 61
Winner: Derek Coulter, Mercer County, 17:36
Girls
Mercer County 32, Ridgewood 48, Annawan-Wethersfield 54, Mid-County 98
Winner: Kennedy Anderson, Annawan-Wethersfield, 20:49
HS GOLF
Wednesday, Sept. 2
At Newman Golf Course, Peoria
Girls
Kewanee 201, Limestone 234
Medalist: Mya Mirocha, Kewanee, Natalie Yepsen, Kewanee, 46
At Maple Lanes, Elmwood
Boys
Mid-County 173, Elmwood 182, North Fulton 227
Medalist: Jaxson Willer, Mid-County 38
Girls
Elmwood 193, Mid-County 213, United 217, Princeville 223
HS TENNIS
At St. Bede, Peru
Girls
St. Bede 5, Kewanee 0