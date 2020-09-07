FedEx Cup: Dustin Johnson started with the lead, matched the low round Sunday at the Tour Championship with a 6-under 64 and now is one round away from capturing the FedEx Cup and its $15 million prize.

European Tour: John Catlin became the first American since Tiger Woods to win at Valderrama, surviving conditions so difficult that he didn't make a birdie in his 4-over 75 and held on for a one-shot victory in the Andalucia Masters.

Korn Ferry: Australian Brett Drewitt won the Lincoln Land Championship in Springfield for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, closing with a 3-under 68 for a one-stroke victory over three players.

Other tours: Tyler Koivisto made a most remarkable debut by closing with a 3-under 67 to win the Northern Ireland Open on the Challenge Tour. Kim Kaufman won the Four Winds Invitational in South Bend, Indiana, for her third career Symetra Tour title. Rikuya Hoshino closed with a 1-under 70 and won the Fujisankei Classic on the third playoff hole against Mikumu Horikawa (64).