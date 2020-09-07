HS SCHEDULES
Monday, Sept. 7
Labor Day, no events
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Cross Country
Kewanee vs. Princeton, Fieldcrest, St. Bede at Princeton High School, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Bushnell-Prairie City at The Dunes, 4 p.m.
Kewanee vs. Princeton, St. Bede at Wyaton Golf Course, Princeton, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
Kewanee vs. Erie-Prophetstown, Farmington at Baker Park, 4 p.m.
Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Bushnell-Prairie City at The Dunes, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Kewanee at United Township in East Moline, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Cross Country
Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Mercer County, Ridgewood at Aledo, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Boys golf
Kewanee vs. Orion at Baker Park, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Tentative: Kewanee vs. Peoria Manual at Northeast Park, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 11
Cross Country
Kewanee vs. Orion, at Baker Park, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Girls Tennis
Kewanee at Geneseo JV Invitational, tba
Sunday, Sept. 13
Idle