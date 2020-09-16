Jason Runbom of Galesburg was a boys golf medalist with a round of 40, navigating the Dunes’ signature No. 5 water hole in five strokes on Tuesday.

Galesburg won the triangular with a 172 score. Mercer County was second at 189 and Annawan-Wethersfield was third at 195.

Galesburg’s Ben Templeton had a 41, hitting for par on the eighth and ninth holes and Galesburg’s Carson Hopping had a 43. John Knapp rounded out the team’s score with a 48.

For Annawan-Wethersfield, Jacob Cathelyn shot a 44, Rhett Hulick and Austin Peck each had a 49 and Zach Harker had a 53. Non-scoring rounds were turned in by Austin Chayer at 59 and Ben Ryan at 64.

Mercer County’s Gage Lager had a 43, Robby Holtschlag a 45, Hunter Weeks a 50 and Caden Miller and Michael Smith each had a 51.

Rockridge’s Drew Hall shot a one-under-par 35 to lead the field at Highland Springs Golf Course.

Rockridge defeated Kewanee 169 to 199.

For Rockridge, Dan O’Neill had 40 while Major Chisholm and Cole Kuster each had 47.

For Kewanee, Walkyr Peed and Chaz Peed each had rounds of 46. Emmit Brokaw shot a 53, Lucas Ensley and Kaden Rednour each had a 54 and Christian Loibl a 59.

The Kewanee girls team won its sixth straight meet, defending its home course in a triangular meet.

Mya Mirocha, playing in the second group, shot a 4-over-par 39 as medalist. Starting off on the fifth hole, she had par on her first two holes, then closed with a birdie on No. 3 and a par 4 on No. 4.

Kewanee had 192, Illini Bluffs 196 and Newman Central Catholic 248.

For Kewanee, Natalie Yepsen shot a 42, Emma Crofton a 54 and Aspen Schwickerath a 57. Rounding out the Kewanee effort were Eleanor Burkhart with a 59 and Hope Peed with a 61.

For Illini Bluffs, Mady Schutte had a 51, Brooke Buchen a 49, Mia Howard and Lila Howard each had a 53, Mallory Jordan had a 54 and Annabelle Fortin a 56.

The match was Kewanee’s last tuneup before Saturday. Kewanee enters the 18-hole Geneseo Invitational at Sugar Maple. Last year at that event, Mirocha finished second overall and Yepsen was ninth.