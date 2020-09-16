HS SCHEDULES

Thursday, Sept. 17

Boys Golf

Kewanee vs. Galva, Princeville at Baker Park, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Kewanee vs. Rock Island at Northeast Park, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 18

Idle

Saturday, Sept. 19

Girls golf

Kewanee vs Geneseo at Sugar Maple Golf Club, 8 a.m.

HS TENNIS

Tuesday, Sept. 15

At Northeast Park

Girls

Newman Central Catholic 5, Kewanee 0

HS CROSS COUNTRY

Tuesday, Sept. 15

At Walnut

Boys

Kewanee 37, Bureau Valley 49, Hall 52, Princeton 99

Winner: Elijah House, Bureau Valley 18:36

Girls

Princeton 20, Bureau Valley 61, Hall 73

Winner: Jenna Loftus, Princeton 22:44.5

HS GOLF

Tuesday, Sept. 15

At The Dunes

Boys

Galesburg 172, Mercer County 189, Annawan-Wethersfield 195

Medalist: Jason Runbom, Galesburg, 40

At Highland Springs Golf Course, Rock Island

Boys

Rockridge 169, Kewanee 199

Medalist: Drew Hall, Rockridge, 35

At Baker Park

Girls

Kewanee 192, Illini Bluffs 196, Newman Central Catholic 248

Medalist: Mya Mirocha, Kewanee, 39