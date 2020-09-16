Wednesday

Sep 16, 2020 at 12:18 PM


HS SCHEDULES


Thursday, Sept. 17


Boys Golf


Kewanee vs. Galva, Princeville at Baker Park, 4 p.m.


Girls Tennis


Kewanee vs. Rock Island at Northeast Park, 4:30 p.m.


Friday, Sept. 18


Idle


Saturday, Sept. 19


Girls golf


Kewanee vs Geneseo at Sugar Maple Golf Club, 8 a.m.


HS TENNIS


Tuesday, Sept. 15


At Northeast Park


Girls


Newman Central Catholic 5, Kewanee 0


HS CROSS COUNTRY


Tuesday, Sept. 15


At Walnut


Boys


Kewanee 37, Bureau Valley 49, Hall 52, Princeton 99


Winner: Elijah House, Bureau Valley 18:36


Girls


Princeton 20, Bureau Valley 61, Hall 73


Winner: Jenna Loftus, Princeton 22:44.5


HS GOLF


Tuesday, Sept. 15


At The Dunes


Boys


Galesburg 172, Mercer County 189, Annawan-Wethersfield 195


Medalist: Jason Runbom, Galesburg, 40


At Highland Springs Golf Course, Rock Island


Boys


Rockridge 169, Kewanee 199


Medalist: Drew Hall, Rockridge, 35


At Baker Park


Girls


Kewanee 192, Illini Bluffs 196, Newman Central Catholic 248


Medalist: Mya Mirocha, Kewanee, 39