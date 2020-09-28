Semifinal 1: Breanna Stewart scored a career playoff-high 31 points — tying Seattle's franchise playoff record — and Sue Bird had 16 points and nine assists, and the Storm beat Minnesota 92-71 on Sunday to sweep the Lynx and advance to the WNBA Finals.

Semifinal 2: Angel McCoughtry scored 16 of her 29 points in the third quarter as Las Vegas took control and the Aces beat the Sun 84-75 in Game 4. Game 5 is Tuesday. McCoughtry finished with six assists, five rebounds and three steals. A'ja Wilson, the 2020 league MVP, had 18 points, 13 rebounds and four assists for top-seeded Las Vegas.