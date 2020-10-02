Sweatshirts, jackets and red leaves — sure signs high school boys golfers will begin their postseason.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will only be two rounds — and no state championships. Area teams will compete in regionals on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kewanee will join the 10-team field Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Arrowhead Country Club for the Chillicothe regional.

"Pretty tough regional. Pretty loaded. Lot of Peoria-area schools," said Kewanee coach Kandice Hansen, noting with only two teams and four individuals advancing, things will be tight. " You have got to score really well, upper 70s at the highest."

Senior Walkyr Peed, coming off a medalist round of 37 at Hidden Lake on Thursday, leads the Kewanee contingent.

The Kewanee lineup includes Kadin Rednour, Emmitt Brokaw, Corbyn Powers, Christian Loibl and Chaz Peed.

Defending Class 2A state champ Peoria Notre Dame will be there, but only junior Rhett Bianchi returns after the rest graduated.

Dunlap is coming off a second-place finish at the Mid-Illini Conference meet. Senior Cole Thierer shot a 77 at that meet. He and senior Eli Lanser were on the team that was second at regional last season.

Senior Tyler Bass leads Washington, which was third at regional last season.

The top returning individual qualifier from last season was Peoria Richwoods’ Jack Hammerton, now a junior.

The sectional site for Oct. 12-17 has not been determined.

In addition to host Illinois Valley Central, Geneseo, Metamora, Morton, and Streator are also entered.

Six of the 11 schools in the Cambridge regional, which will be Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Valley View, are members of the Lincoln Trail Conference.

That bodes well for the host — the Ridgewood co-op — which won the 18-hole LTC Railsplitter on the same course on Wednesday. It shot a 366, 11 strokes ahead of runnerup Monmouth United.

The other LTC schools are Mercer County, West Central, Mid-County and Annawan-Wethersfield.

"I feel we have a good opportunity if we get everything clicking," said Ridgewood coach Shannon Bumann.

Ridgewood had three of the top five spots, led by Tom Bumann, Bill Bumann and Ganon Greenman.

Mercer County’s Gage Lager and Wethersfield’s Jacob Cathelyn, United’s Drew Brown and Mid-County’s Jaxson Willer will be in the mix.

A-W is sending a senior-heavy team, which includes Cathelyn, Rhett Hulick and Zach Harker. The others are Austin Chayer, Austin Peck and Ben Ryan.

Outside of the LTC, other entrants are Knoxville, Orion, Rock Island Alleman, Sherrard and Rockridge. Sherrard’s Evan Earl and Rockridge’s Drew Hall are contenders on the individual side.

The top two teams and top four individuals qualify for the Sherrard sectional, which will be Monday, Oct. 12 at Fyre Lake Golf Course.