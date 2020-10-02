Travel baseball. Kewanee A’s 11U team improved 27-20 after defeated Richwoods Knights 15-0 and Illinois Steel Gray 4-3 on Thursday at Eastside Center in East Peoria.

San Diego Loyal. Forfeited a second-division soccer match in the United States in protest against an anti-gay slur apparently hurled at one of its players. The comment toward Collin Martin, who is openly gay, was said to be made near the end of the first half of Wednesday's match against Phoenix Rising at Torero Stadium. Martin's teammates were seen rallying around him as they walked off the field at halftime. When they came back out for the second half, Loyal's players and coaches took a knee and then walked off, thereby forfeiting the match. Loyal was winning 3-1 at the time.

NFL. Tightening up the league's procedures for how teams go back to work following positive COVID-19 results after the Tennessee Titans' outbreak postponed their game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mountain West. Released its revised schedule and said the two teams with the highest conference winning percentage will meet in the championship game. The teams are scheduled to play eight games, beginning Oct. 24. The championship contest is slated for Dec. 19.

Soccer. FIFA decided on Thursday that clubs can stop their players from participating in international matches until the end of the year depending on COVID-19 conditions in the countries to which they are traveling.

Memorabilia. Johnny Bench, 72-year-old retired catcher and Hall of Famer with the Cincinnati Reds, and Denny McLain, two-time Cy Young award winner with the Detroit Tigers, are both parting with items from their careers. Bench's items will be auctioned on Nov. 14 at the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory in Kentucky. He plans to use the proceeds to help fund the future college educations of his two youngest sons. McLain wants to part with baseball bats, pennants, trading cards and a few thousand other pieces that are being sold during an estate sale at McLain's home northwest of Detroit.

Astros. Ace Justin Verlander had Tommy John surgery. Estimated recovery time is about 12-14 months. A right-hander who turns 38 in February, Verlander has a $33 million salary next year, then is eligible for free agency.

Ravens. All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey has signed a five-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2026 season.

Philadelphia 76ers. Reached an agreement with Doc Rivers to become their new coach.

Golf. Paul Lawrie is making his 620th appearance on the European Tour at the Scottish Open this week. The 1999 British Open champion is quitting the tour after the tournament at The Renaissance Club because of problems with his back.

IndyCar. Announced a 17-race schedule for 2021 on Thursday that includes a stop at Texas Motor Speedway before the Indianapolis 500 for the first time.

From local reports and wire services. Submit results to ttaylor@starcourier.com.