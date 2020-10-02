CHICAGO — After coming in to lead a big comeback last week, quarterback Nick Foles will make his first start for the unbeaten Bears when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

"We have a great locker room here," he said. "We've had a crazy start to the season, but I've been around several locker rooms and this is a really special locker room."

Acquired from Jacksonville in the offseason, Foles took over in the third quarter at Atlanta last week and threw three touchdowns in the fourth as Chicago wiped out a 16-point deficit to win 30-26.

He and the Bears (3-0) will be challenged by the NFL's No. 1 defense. The Colts (2-1) have won back-to-back games after beating Minnesota and the New York Jets.

The Bears matched their best start since 2013. They have a chance to go 4-0 for the first time since the 2006 NFC champs won its first seven.

The Colts entered Week 4 with the league's top overall defense and ranked among the top five against the run, against the pass, in sacks and in interceptions.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes was the AFC's defensive player of the week after picking off two passes, returning one for a touchdown in last week's win over the New York Jets.

Cornerback T.J. Carrie also scored on an interception return against the Jets, marking the first time in nearly 50 years the Colts had two pick-6s in the same game.

The Bears got little from their tight ends last season. That's changing with Jimmy Graham.

The five-time Pro Bowl pick already has three touchdown catches equaling his total for all of last season with Green Bay. He caught two scores last week, the first time he had more than one in a game since 2017 with Seattle.