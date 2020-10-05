HS SCHEDULES
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Cross Country
Kewanee vs. Bureau Valley, Rockridge at Rockridge High School, Taylor Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Kewanee vs. Princeton at Northeast Park, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Annawan-Wethersfield at Class 1A Cambridge Regional, Valley View Club, 8 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Cross Country
Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Ridgewood at The Dunes, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Kewanee at Streator, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Kewanee and Annawan-Wethersfield at Class 1A Kewanee Regional, Baker Park, 8 a.m.
Boys Golf
Kewanee at Class 2A Chillicothe Regional, Arrowhead Country Club, 8 a.m.