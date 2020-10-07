Kewanee cross country had a first- and second-place finish in the girls race on Tuesday. Healthy and able to field a full squad for the first time in a long while, Kewanee also won the team title in a quadrangular meet held at Taylor Ridge.

Freshman Natalee Martin was first overall in 22 minutes, 37 seconds. Senior Carley Crabtree was second at 23:13.

Kewanee won the team title with a 35 score. Rockridge was second at 40 and Bureau Valley third at 45. Riverdale did not have a team score.

Kewanee had another top 10 finisher in Melissa Fragoso, who was fourth overall in 25:09. Alex Henderson was 14th in 30:18 and Addi Clark was 16th in 31:09.

Rockridge was led by Chey Leaich, who was third in 24:08. Kenzie Chard wsa fifth in 25:34 and Melody Smith was eighth in 26:52.

Bureau Valley’s top finisher was Jillian Hulsing, who was sixth in 25:38. Paige Wagner was ninth in 27:11, Lauren Wirth was 10th in 28:23, Cassidy Peterson was 11th in 28:52, Kaleen Carlson was 13th in 30:12 and Abigail Siri was 19th in 34:52.

In the boys race, Riverdale had six of the top 10 spots to win the meet with an 18 score. Tommy Murray was first in 16:40, Landis Musser second in 17:18, Payton Sard fourth in 18:17, Caden Ludin was fifth in 18:32, Cam Overton was sixth in 18:45, and Cael Hinde was ninth in 19:31.

Kewanee was second in team scoring at 51. Bureau Valley was third at 68. Rockridge did not have a team score.

For Kewanee, Gabe Johnson was seventh 19:15, James Roginski was eighth in 19:18, Calvin DeSplinter was 10th in 19:45, Cristian Cazares was 11th in 19:58, Julian Quintero was 15th in 20:58, Connor Bryan was 16th in 21:14 and Dylan Rainwater was 21st in 22:41. Will Taylor was 22nd in 22:46 and Kevin VanWassenhove was 26th in 26:29.

Bureau Valley’s Elijah House was third overall in 18:05. Ben Roth was 12th in 20:08, Isaac Attig was 14th in 20:31, Blake Helms was 20th in 21:49, Jack Bivins was 24th in 23:26 and Eli Attig was 25th in 24:52.