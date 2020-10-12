Travel baseball. The Kewanee Athletics 15U team is 8-12-2 after doubleheaders this weekend. On Saturday in Bloomington, the Athletics lost to the Twin City Raptors 6-5 and 5-4; on Sunday at Hitmen Sports Complex in Rock Island, the Athletics beat the Rawlings Tigers 16U team 8-4 and played the Rawlings Tigers 15U team to an 8-8 tie. The Kewanee Athletics 13U lost twice on Saturday, falling 15-5 to Davenport Wildcats AAA and 10-8 to Quad City Hitmen. The Kewanee A’s Blue 13U team is 4-1-1 after a doubleheader split against Spring Valley; winning the first game 15-5 and losing the second 13-4. The Kewanee A’s 11U team is 30-21 after a doubleheader against the KHawks, winning 5-4 in one game and losing 16-0 in the other. The Kewanee A’s 9U team opened the fall season Sunday with a 14-8 loss to KVL KHawks.

Travel softball. The Kewanee Ballhawks Red 12U had a doubleheader sweep Sunday at Northeast Park, beating Rock Falls Surgz 15-1 and 7-2.

Chicago Red Stars.Paige Monaghan scored two goals and Sky Blue capped the National Women's Soccer League fall series with a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday. The Red Stars, who advanced to the final of this summer's Challenge Cup tournament in Utah, finished the fall series 1-2-1.

Chicago Blackhawks. The Colorado Avalanche acquired rugged winger Brandon Saad in a multiplayer trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Colorado sent defensemen Nikita Zadorov and Anton Lindholm to Chicago for Saad and defenseman Dennis Gilbert. The Blackhawks also will retain $1 million of Saad's $6 million salary for next season.

Pontiac Holiday Tournament. Jim Drengwitz announced the 90th Pontiac Holiday Tournament has officially been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last time the Pontiac Holiday Tournament, which started in 1926, was canceled came in 1941-46 because of World War II. The 64-team State Farm Holiday Classic in Bloomington-Normal announced it was canceling for this year in mid-August.

Marseilles Holiday Tournament. Announced on Twitter shootout-style schedule for its annual boys basketball affair and that Wethersfield would be included. The schedule looks like this: On Dec. 26, St. Bede vs. Putnam County, Seneca vs. Hall, Ottawa Marquette vs. Wethersfield. On Dec. 28, Seneca vs. Lexington, Gardner South Wilmington vs. Henry-Senachwine, Marquette vs. LaSalle-Peru. On Dec. 30, Hall vs. Streator Woodland, Flanagan-Cornell vs. St. Bede and Putnam County vs. Dwight.

Atlanta Falcons. Dan Quinn, who guided Atlanta to the Super Bowl but infamously squandered a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots, was fired on Sunday night in his sixth season as the Falcons coach after an 0-5 start. The Falcons have also fired general manager Thomas Dimitroff.

From local reports and wire services. Submit results to ttaylor@starcourier.com