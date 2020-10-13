DIETERICH — The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons were shut out and held hitless in their National Trail Conference game against Farina South Central Monday, Oct. 5.

While Farina’s Spencer Johannes completed a no-hitter, he and his teammates produced 13 hits in the 10-0 tournament victory. Johannes struck out 9 Dieterich batters and only allowed two walks. With a bat in hand, he had 3 hits and 2 runs. Seven other Farina players connected for hits in the contest.

Pete Britton took the loss. Farina jumped ahead 6-0 in the first inning. Britton did have 3 strikeouts during 3.2 innings on the mound but was tagged for 7 runs before being relieved.

WOODLAWN — It was a long drive to a ballgame for the Movin’ Maroons on Oct. 1 and the visitors came up short on the final score, 8-4.

Woodlawn broke open the game with 4 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Up to that point, Dieterich was leading 3-2, but Woodlawn was up 6-3. The sixth inning did not help the Maroons either with their hosts scoring two more runs to take an 8-3 advantage. In each of those innings, Dieterich was held scoreless.

The Maroons did score again, but only a run in the top of the seventh and the game ended with the final out.

The teams were nearly even on hits; Dieterich with 7 and Woodlawn connecting on 10 at the plate.

Noah Dill took the loss, allowing 4 runs on 3 hits in the game-changing fifth, including a homerun. Seven different Dieterich players produced hits, including Dill.