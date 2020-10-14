Here are results from other high school sectional golf tournaments on Tuesday. The Illinois High School Association is ending the postseason after the sectional round because of the return-to-play rules governing sports activities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nicole Johnson of Edwardsville shot a 69 to win a Class 2A sectional in Champaign. O’Fallon was the team champion.

At Orland Park, Libby Larson led Hinsdale Central to the title by being the medalist at 74.

At Rolling Meadows, Winnetka New Trier won the team title behind a 74 by Audrey Tir.

In Class 1A, Matthew Barker of Downs Tri-Valley shot a 76 while El Paso-Gridley won the team title in Tuscola. Tyson Elko of West Frankford shot a 69 as the medalist at Zeigler. Vandalia won the team title.

In Class 2A, Cy Norman led Benton to the team title and shot 68 as medalist.

In Class 3A, Glen Ellyn Glenbard West won the team title behind John Wild’s 73.