PGA Tour. After 10 seasons and 233 tournaments, Jason Kokrak earned every bit of his first victory Sunday in the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in North Las Vegas, Nevada. He matched the best round of the tournament with an 8-under 64 to overcome a three-shot deficit.

PGA Tour Champions. Phil Mickelson became the second person this year to win his first two starts, slamming the door on Mike Weir with a back-nine surge in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Richmond, Va. Mickelson closed with a 7-under 65 to finish at 17-under 199, three strokes better than second-round leader Weir, the fellow 50-year-old left-hander who had a 71.

European Tour. Adrian Otaegui of Spain won the Scottish Championship, closing with a 9-under 63 for a four-stroke victory. He finished at 23-under 265 at Fairmont St. Andrews.

Korean LPGA. Hyo Joo Kim won the KB Financial Group Star Championship in Incheon, South Korea, closing with a 3-over 75 for an eight-stroke victory over top-ranked Jin Young Ko in the season finale.

PGA Tour of Australia. Australian amateur Hayden Hopewell won the Nexus Risk WA Open at Royal Fremantle Golf Club, birdieing the final three holes at his home club for a one-stroke victory.

PGA of America. Omar Uresti won the Senior PGA Professional Championship by six strokes, closing with a 3-under 69 on the Wanamaker Course for a tournament-record 18-under 269 total.