Travel softball. Kewanee Ballhawks 14U are 3-4 after three games on Saturday. The Ballhawks beat Illinois Gold 5-2, lost to IV Aftershock 10-6, then defeated Aftershock 10-1.

Travel baseball. Kewanee A’s Blue 13U are 6-2-1. At Hitmen Sports Complex in Rock Island, The A’s Blue beat the Moline Blackhawks 14-5 but fell to the Galesburg Extreme 8-5. The Kewanee A’s 11U are 30-23 after weekend games at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. On Saturday the Kewanee A’s lost to the Wilmington Wildcats 9-1 and 11-3 and on Sunday the A’s lost to St. Joseph 13-1.

Chicago Fire. Djordje Mihailovic scored on the final play of the game to help the Chicago Fire tie Sporting Kansas City 2-2 on Saturday. Mihailovic beat goalkeeper Tim Melia to an arcing, last-chance volley by Mauricio Pineda and rolled in an empty-netter in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Chicago is 5-8-5 and in playoff contention.

University of Iowa. Said it would not pay a demand of $20 million dated Oct. 5 from eight Black former football player represented by civil rights attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons of Tulsa, Oklahoma, for alleged racial discrimination. The players also called for the firings of head football coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive line coach Brian Ferentz and athletic director Gary Barta.

Boxing. Teofimo Lopez (16-0) dominated early and finished strong Saturday night to win a unanimous 12-round decision over Vasiliy Lomachenkoto (15-2) to unify the lightweight titles.

AAA Texas NHRA Fall Nationals. Points leader Steve Torrence won for the second time in three years at Texas Motorplex, finishing at 3.716 seconds at 328.78 mph in the final. The two-time defending series champion has four victories this year and 40 overall. Jack Beckman won in Funny Car, Matt Hartford in Pro Stock and Jerry Savoie in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the ninth of 11 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

Aragón MotoGP. Álex Rins, who began 10th on the grid, finished 0.263 seconds in front of Álex Márquez, who started 11th.

Sid Hartman, Minnesota sports columnist and radio personality, an old-school home team booster who once ran the NBA's Minneapolis Lakers and achieved nearly as much celebrity as some of the athletes he covered, died Sunday. He was 100. Hartman, whose first newspaper column was published in 1945, died surrounded by his family, Star Tribune sports editor Chris Carr said.

