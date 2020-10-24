Freshman Kennady Anderson ran the sixth fastest 3-mile run in Annawan-Wethersfield co-op history and finished second in the girls’ portion of the Class 1A cross country regional held Saturday at Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island.

Anderson crossed the finish mat in 18 minutes, 37.6 seconds. She trailed Mattie Kindelsperger, a senior from host Rock Island Alleman, who won in 18:03.3.

In team standings, Stark County was second and the Ridgewood co-op third — both qualifying for the sectional meet that will be Saturday, Oct. 31, at Seneca.

A-W sophomore Danielle Johnson was 18th overall in 20:41.6 and Mid-County sophomore Emma Seiboldt was 21st in 20:51.9 and advanced as individuals.

Alleman won the girls regional title while Orion was fourth and Mercer County was fifth. A-W took seventh, Mid-County was ninth, Bureau Valley was 13th.

Illness prevented Kewanee from fielding a full team; freshman Natalee Martin ran with a bruised knee and was 33rd 21:37.8 and freshman Melissa Fragoso was 51st in 23:23.9.

Because of the pandemic, the meet was run in eight flights, boys and girls getting four each. Coaches had seeded their entries on Monday, putting No. 1 runners in the top flight, then pairing other team members for the subsequent flights. The starter’s gun for the first flight went off at 10 a.m. and the meet did not conclude until 4 p.m.

Temps were in the high 30s at the start and got to the mid 40s in the afternoon. Despite three days of rain and overcast skies, the course proved faster than many expected. Up and down the run sheet, competitors recorded personal bests.

That was evident on the boys side, as Kewanee, Ridgewood, Stark County and Annawan-Wethersfield competitors logged their top times, yet were shut out in the team competition.

Sherrard won the boys regional title with four of the top 10 finishes. Also qualifying for sectional were Riverdale in second, Mercer County in third, Erie-Prophetstown in fourth and host Alleman in fifth.

Out of contention: Kewanee in sixth, Ridgewood seventh, Orion eighth, Monmouth-Roseville ninth, Bureau Valley 10th, Stark County 11th, Annawan-Wethersfield 12th, West Carroll 13th and Mid-County 14th.

Three area boys advanced. Ridgewood senior Nick Janson was third in his flight and sixth overall in 16:19, Kewanee junior Colin VanStechelman was 13th in 16:53.6 and A-W sophomore Coy McKibbon was 18th in 17:09.3.

Girls

Alleman dominated the girls meet. After Kindelsperger, who had taken third in the Western Big 6 meet on this course the week prior, Alleman claimed spots 4, 5, 6 and 11.

Stark County, which had run as a full contingent only once before at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet the week prior, lined up tight behind lead runner and senior Alyssa Dyken. She was seventh in 19:41. Junior Ashley Orrick, back from an injury suffered in the season opener, was 14th in 20:10, senior Lena Becker was 16th in 20:40, sophomore Paige Rewerts was 27th in 21:14 and senior Trinity Shimmin was 30th in 21:24. Only 1:43 separated its five scoring runners, the tightest grouping of the meet.

Ridgewood took third behind sophomore Kendra Downing, who was third overall in 19:20. Freshman Miranda Reed was ninth in 19:49, freshman Kira Messerly was 26th in 21:13, senior Lauren Anderson was 29th in 21:22 and sophomore Brooklyn Humphrey was 34th in 21:43.

Annawan-Wethersfield was seventh. Senior Cora Rusk took 44th in 22:42, freshman Zoey Vance was 68th in 24:53, and junior Riley Demay was 73rd in 25:52. Elle Eastman was 81st in 26:52 and Olivia McClelland was 89th in 30:57.

Mid-County junior Abigail Lee was 41st in 22:22, junior Molly Warner was 52nd in 23:34, junior Emily Short was 64th in 24:15 and sophomore Abbigale Reynolds was 72nd in 25:43.

Bureau Valley senior Paige Wagner was 53rd in 23:49, sophomore Jillian Hulsing was 54th in 23:49, senior Lauren Wirth was 76th in 26:11, sophomore Cassidy Peterson was 82nd in 26:55 and freshman Rashida Martin was 85th in 28:21.

Boys

The top three finishers in the first flight of the boys race came across in quick succession. Sherrard’s Jacob Belha was first in 15:21.1, West Carroll’s Briar Nevills was second in 15:25.3 and Riverdale’s Tommy Murray was third in 15:26.2.

For Kewanee, senior Gabe Johnson was 37th in 17:55, freshman James Roginski was 39th in 18:00, senior Calvin Desplinter was 41st in 18:05 and freshman Cristian Cazares was 48th in 18:15.5. Kewanee had the third tightest 1 to 5 spread at 1:22. Julian Quintero was 62nd in 18:47 and Dylan Rainwater was 80th in 20:16.

Only 31 seconds separated Erie-Prophetstown’s finishers and 1:19 Alleman’s.

For Ridgewood, freshman Fernando Avila-Rubio was 24th in 17:19, sophomore Ryan Francis was 36th in 17:51, junior Keegan Hixon was 63nd in 18:51 and junior Lukas Maness was 66th in 18:58.

For Bureau Valley, sophomore Elijah House was 21st in 17:16, sophomore Benjamin Roth was 40th in 18:04, freshman Blake Helms was 75st in 19:46, senior Jack Bivins was 84th in 20:55 and senior Jonathan Peters was 93rd in 23:48.

For Stark County, senior Caden Daum was 38th in 17:57, junior Payton Stahl was 52nd in 18:28, junior Colby Carroll was 60th in 18:44, junior Jack Winans was 74th in 19:38 and senior Brett Browning was 89th in 22:15.

For Annawan-Wethersfield, sophomore Aiden Early was 59th in 18:41, senior Kashev Jaswal was 81st in 20:25, senior Zach Kulisek was 86th in 20:58 and senior Adam Gerber was 92nd in 23:38.

For Mid-County, senior Kale Campagna was 55th in 18:31, junior Brenden Prine was 56th in 18:34, junior Jaren Gerard was 57th in 18:36, junior Donovan Reynolds was 82nd in 20:27 and junior Adam Sharp was 87th in 21:21.