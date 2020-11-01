Ridgewood was eighth and Stark County ninth in the girls cross country team standings Saturday in the Class 1A sectional at Seneca Agricultural Farm near Marseilles.

Ridgewood was led by sophomore Kendra Downing, who was 14th overall in 21:00.3. Freshman Miranda Reed was 21st in 21:19.9. Senior Lauren Anderson was 64th in 23:15.6, freshman Kira Messerly was 78th in 23:42.7, sophomore Brooklyn Humphrey was 82nd in 23:52.2, senior Anna Paul was 101st in 25:19.4 and Mollie Bennett was 105th in 25:52.1.

Stark County senior Alyssa Dyken was 24th overall in 2:30.4. Junior Ashley Orrick was 40th in 22:14.7, senior Lena Becker was 42nd in 22:22.9, sophomore Paige Rewerts was 73rd in 23:33.2, senior Trinity Shimmin was 76th in 23:38.3, senior Mackienzie Stahl was 108th in 26:27.3 and Riley Menssen was 110th in 26:58.1.

Defending state champion Winnebago won the girls sectional title in dominating fashion, capturing five of the top six spots in the meet and laying as solid claim as anyone for a mythical state title.

Meet scoring is based on assigning points to individual runners’ place of finish. The 15 points Winnebago scored is the lowest possible for a winning team. It’s a feat that occasionally occurs in dual meets; it’s exceptional in a 14-team meet.

Just 1:07 separated its first- and fifth-place finishers. Only second-place Rock Falls had a tighter grouping at 57 seconds.

Because of the coronavirus, the Illinois High School Association is not conducting a state championship at Detweiller Park.

Winnebago runners won each of the four flights, starting with individual champion Natalia Martino. She won in 19:01.2.

Winnebago’s Grace Erb was third in 19:33.4, Kaylee Woolery was fourth 19:43.2, Marissa Roggensack was fifth in 19:44.7 and Katie Erb was sixth in 20:09.0. Nonscoring member Renee Rittmeyer was 10th overall in 20:37.1.

Except for Marino, who is a senior, all the other Winnebago runners will return in 2021. Katie Erb and Rittmeyer are juniors, Grace Erb, Woolery and Roggensack are sophomores.

Rock Falls, whose top runners were Calin Gaulrapp in 17th and Gracie Rippy in 19th, had 109 points. Host Seneca was third, Rockford Christian fourth and Rock Island Alleman was fifth.

Orion took sixth, Mercer County seventh, followed by Ridgewood and Stark County, and Oregon in 10th.

Byron, Princeton, Eastland and Amboy rounded out the girls field.

Rockford Christian won the boys title, with second-place finisher D’Artagnon Beaver leading the way. Stephen Thomas was eighth and Adison Elliott was 19th.

Sherrard took second, led by individual champion Jacob Belha. Dayton Hauger was 18th.

Amboy was third, Riverdale fourth, Seneca fifth, Pontiac sixth, Mercer County seventh, Erie-Prophetstown eighth and Newman Central Catholic was ninth.

The other finishers were East Dubuque, Durand, Fieldcrest, Byron and Rockford Lutheran.

Elsewhere

Here are team champions in other Class 1A sectionals:

At Belleview: Benton boys, Duquoin girls.

At Decatur: Arthur Lovington Atwood boys, Monticello girls.

At Elgin: Elgin Harvest Christian Academy boys, Aurora Rosary girls.

At Elmwood: Stanford Olympia boys, Normal University girls.