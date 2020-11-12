Mendota is joining the Three Rivers Conference and football-only member Monmouth-Roseville expands its participation into all sports.

Meanwhile, Fulton — one of the six schools that founded the conference in 1975 — will be departing on just a year’s notice.

Principals were scheduled to confer Thursday by video conference to finalize the changes, including a new division alignment designed to reduce travel times.

The stumbling block was finding a replacement for Fulton. Ordinarily, the Three Rivers requires a two-year notice for leaving. Mendota, which has a history of competing against many of the schools in the old North Central Illinois Conference, fit the bill.

Kewanee principal James Bryan said that in the past, competitive issues were a larger concern in the Three Rivers. The old divisions were based on enrollment, larger schools entered into the Mississippi and smaller ones in the Rock.

Now, it’s geographic alignment. "It’s about putting kids on buses, less time on the road," he said. "I’m really proud of our conference for making that decision, making it in the best interest of the kids."

Saving an extra 15 or 20 minutes for a student adds up over the course of the season, Bryan said.

The East will have Bureau Valley, Kewanee, Mendota, St. Bede, Princeton, Hall and Newman Central Catholic.

The West will be Erie-Prophetstown, Monmouth-Roseville, Morrison, Orion, Riverdale, Rockridge and Sherrard.

Mendota

Mendota is departing from the Big Northern Conference, where it had been since 2011-12.

Mendota had struggled in football in the Big Northern, going 4-41 since 2015. The Big Northern was in two divisions when Mendota joined in 2012. Its best showing was in 2014, when it went 6-4 overall and 5-2 in the West division.

In football, Mendota has an enrollment figure of 554 for classification purposes. That makes it second only to Kewanee’s 557 enrollment in terms of size.

The change reunites four schools from the former NCIC’s Lincoln Division: Kewanee, Mendota, Princeton and Hall. Mendota was 7-5 overall and 4-0 in 2011, the last year of NCIC.

Mendota did have success in other Big Northern sports. The girls volleyball team went 21-14 and 27-7 in the last two seasons. The 2018 team was 8-2 in conference play. The boys soccer team did win a Big Northern title, going 16-4 overall and 8-0 in 2019. The previous season Mendota was 19-5 and 7-2.

In other team sports, Mendota had strong runs, though league titles eluded them. The boys basketball team went 19-10 in 2013-14. The girls basketball team went 21-11 in 2019-20 and 21-3 in 2013-14.

Mendota sports records show the school began playing boys basketball in 1910-11 and football in 1918-19.

Monmouth-Roseville

Monmouth-Roseville consolidated in 2005 and has been a member of the West Central Conference in other team sports.

Monmouth-Roseville, with an enrollment of 522, has played football in the Three Rivers’ Mississippi Division the three previous seasons. M-R was 4-5 and 3-3 in 2019, 9-3 and 5-1 in 2018 and 3-6 and 3-3 in 2017. Kewanee went 2-1 against Monmouth-Roseville during that time.

Monmouth-Roseville is a regular opponent for Kewanee in boys basketball. Kewanee has won the last three games: 80-63 last season, 54-53 in 2018 and 68-62 in 2017.

Fulton

Fulton, with an enrollment of 292, had become one of the league’s smaller schools following the co-op agreement between Erie and Prophetstown.

Fulton will be joining the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference, which is restructuring after several members — including Three Rivers founder Amboy — shifted to eight-man football. The conference is home to defending Class 1A state champ Lena-Winslow, as well as Dakota, Du-Pec, East Dubuque, Galena, Stockton, Forreston, Eastland and Savanna West Carroll.

In football, Fulton was 5-5 in each of the previous two seasons. It won the Rock Division in 2016, going 5-0 as part of a 9-3 season.

Fulton won two Class 2A state football championships as a member, in 1976 and 1991. Fulton’s sports history extends back to 1941 for football and 1928-29 for boys basketball.

Three Rivers history

The Three Rivers Conference was formed when bi-state leagues fell out of favor as the Illinois High School Association instituted a conference-based state championship system for football in 1974.

Fulton, Morrison, Riverdale, Savanna and Newman came from the dissolved Illowa Conference. Amboy left the Wisconsin-Illinois SHARK conference. Erie and Prophetstown, then competing as individual high schools, left the Iowa-Illinois Pleasant Valley Conference.

At the time, the conference was commonly called the TRAC-8, a nomenclature that persists today.

The Three Rivers did not award football titles from 1999 to 2012. Several members competed in the football-only Big Rivers Conference during that span.